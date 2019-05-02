Brinker Capital Inc. Has $697,000 Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.68. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AJRD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 29,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,018,556.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,156,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

