Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Crown by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Crown by 358.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CCK opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.66. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 54.33% and a net margin of 3.86%. Crown’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $7,489,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,156,677 shares in the company, valued at $67,156,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $532,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,924,930. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. TheStreet upgraded Crown from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price target on Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.11.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

