Brightcove (BCOV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.60.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $9.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $379.53 million, a PE ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.11. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.22 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Brightcove news, CEO Jeff Ray acquired 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $42,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 68,190.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Brightcove by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Brightcove by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brightcove by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

