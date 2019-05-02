Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.28 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

Shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.32. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $508.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.63 million. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 16.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 38.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 26.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

