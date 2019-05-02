Bray Capital Advisors Raises Holdings in DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in DXC Technology were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 3,925.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 187.1% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DXC Technology Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $105.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

DXC has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DXC Technology from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

