Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Stake Decreased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.77.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $54,619.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 22,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $887,871.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,047,271.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,352 shares of company stock worth $13,701,434. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

