BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 15,040 Shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,480,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,122,000 after purchasing an additional 613,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Twilio by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,480,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,122,000 after purchasing an additional 613,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,216,000 after purchasing an additional 85,812 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,837,000 after purchasing an additional 345,694 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,744,000 after purchasing an additional 439,063 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $144,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $85,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,679,134. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $128.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.71 and a beta of 1.34. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.45 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 21.00% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

