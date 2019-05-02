BMO Capital Markets Upgrades TMAC Resources (TMMFF) to “Outperform”

TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TMAC Resources in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMMFF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,561. TMAC Resources has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

