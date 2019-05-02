BlitzPredict (XBP) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $389,316.00 and $10,678.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPredict token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, BlitzPredict has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00016792 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00015077 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00011007 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002729 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004570 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00011623 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00084857 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BlitzPredict Profile

BlitzPredict (XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,069,838 tokens. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

