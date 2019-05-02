BlazeCoin (BLZ) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BlazeCoin (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, BlazeCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. BlazeCoin has a market capitalization of $47,545.00 and $0.00 worth of BlazeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlazeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000325 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About BlazeCoin

BLZ is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. BlazeCoin’s total supply is 608,557,394 coins. BlazeCoin’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlazeCoin is /r/blazecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlazeCoin’s official website is blazeco.in

Buying and Selling BlazeCoin

BlazeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlazeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlazeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlazeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

