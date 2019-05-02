BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MYJ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.75. 305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,221. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/blackrock-muniyield-new-jersey-fund-inc-myj-to-issue-0-06-monthly-dividend.html.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.