Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd (MUI) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.95

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 33357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUI. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 730,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 49,816 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

