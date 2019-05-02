BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Urban One Inc (UONEK)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,480 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Urban One were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Urban One by 3.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Urban One stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Urban One Inc has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 213.08% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

