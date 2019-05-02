Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (BTZ)

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock remained flat at $$12.75 during trading on Thursday. 136,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,115. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $12.80.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

