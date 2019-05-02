BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BLACKROCK 2022/COM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.28. 75,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,375. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Get BLACKROCK 2022/COM alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BLACKROCK 2022/COM (BGIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/blackrock-2022-com-bgio-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-05.html.

About BLACKROCK 2022/COM

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for BLACKROCK 2022/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLACKROCK 2022/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.