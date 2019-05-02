Bitcoin W Spectrum Trading Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (BWS)

Bitcoin W Spectrum (CURRENCY:BWS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Bitcoin W Spectrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Bitcoin W Spectrum has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin W Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $47,211.00 and $4.00 worth of Bitcoin W Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.39 or 0.03157963 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000373 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018390 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000060 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum Profile

BWS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2018. Bitcoin W Spectrum’s total supply is 57,812,864 coins and its circulating supply is 57,650,718 coins. The official website for Bitcoin W Spectrum is bitcoinwspectrum.com . Bitcoin W Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinwspectrm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin W Spectrum is /r/BitcoinWSpectrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin W Spectrum

Bitcoin W Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin W Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin W Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin W Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

