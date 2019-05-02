BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Director Sells $300,013.66 in Stock

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Director Kirk E. Gorman sold 5,518 shares of BioTelemetry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $300,013.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,723,150.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BEAT traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,752. BioTelemetry Inc has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $103.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,141,000 after buying an additional 134,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,900,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,462,000 after buying an additional 52,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,363 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the first quarter worth approximately $31,052,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEAT. Zacks Investment Research raised BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark set a $82.00 price objective on BioTelemetry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Director Sells $300,013.66 in Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/biotelemetry-inc-beat-director-sells-300013-66-in-stock.html.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.