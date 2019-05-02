Biogen Inc (BIIB) Director Buys $27,211,559.48 in Stock

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Director Alexander J. Denner bought 118,342 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $229.94 per share, with a total value of $27,211,559.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,415.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BIIB traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,735. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $216.12 and a 12-month high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 29.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Oppenheimer set a $372.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $397.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $328.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $427.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

