Bigblu Broadband (BBB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of BBB stock remained flat at $GBX 130 ($1.70) on Wednesday. 28,400 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Bigblu Broadband has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 138.50 ($1.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 million and a P/E ratio of -5.04.

Bigblu Broadband Company Profile

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers rural, last-mile, and emergency communication services via satellite, wireless, and associated technologies; and fiber alternatives.

