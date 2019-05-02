Bigblu Broadband (BBB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of BBB stock remained flat at $GBX 130 ($1.70) on Wednesday. 28,400 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Bigblu Broadband has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 138.50 ($1.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 million and a P/E ratio of -5.04.
Bigblu Broadband Company Profile
Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Bigblu Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bigblu Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.