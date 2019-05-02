Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Issues Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) issued an update on its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.12–0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.00.

BGFV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.27. 17,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,355. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 million, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $245.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.64 million. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

BGFV has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

