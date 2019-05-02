BidaskClub Upgrades Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) to “Buy”

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CSOD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.43 and a beta of 1.14. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $138.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.91 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $81,361.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,801.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $1,219,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,420,442 shares in the company, valued at $140,506,658.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,480 shares of company stock worth $8,405,618. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

