BidaskClub Downgrades Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) to Sell

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of HMTV stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.08. 5,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,216. Hemisphere Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMTV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 65,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 35,399 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the third quarter worth $197,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

