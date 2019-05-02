Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 279 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $162.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $124.85 and a 52 week high of $164.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

