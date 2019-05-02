Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for BT Group (BTA)

BT Group (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BT Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 280.91 ($3.67).

