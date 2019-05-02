Benefitfocus Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BNFT)

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 822 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,544% compared to the average daily volume of 50 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,254,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $152,321,598.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Disabato sold 488,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $22,848,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,761,016 shares of company stock valued at $176,051,313. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,026,000 after buying an additional 204,222 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,542,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 265,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after buying an additional 189,763 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 304,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after buying an additional 170,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 145,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNFT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Benefitfocus to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

BNFT stock opened at $39.78 on Thursday. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

