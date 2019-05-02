BELLUS Health Inc (BLU) Director Buys C$36,024.00 in Stock

BELLUS Health Inc (TSE:BLU) Director Francesco Bellini bought 31,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$36,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 725,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$827,057.46.

TSE BLU traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$1.22. 6,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,334. The company has a market capitalization of $190.02 million and a PE ratio of -16.27. BELLUS Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.69.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc will post -0.069999999469697 earnings per share for the current year.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

