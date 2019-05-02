Beiersdorf (BEI) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €92.90 ($108.03).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

ETR:BEI opened at €97.40 ($113.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Beiersdorf has a 1 year low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 1 year high of €103.25 ($120.06).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.