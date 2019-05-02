Beach Point Capital Management LP Takes $3.47 Million Position in Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)

Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 726,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000. Voya Prime Rate Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPR. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at $98,000.

Voya Prime Rate Trust stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $5.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

