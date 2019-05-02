BB&T Corp Purchases New Holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 (VTWO)

BB&T Corp purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,603,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,923,000 after buying an additional 72,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,114,000 after buying an additional 63,239 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,401,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,645,000.
NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $126.00 on Thursday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $139.27.
