Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases Shares of 58,051 Goldcorp Inc. (GG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Goldcorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,312,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,790,000 after buying an additional 212,064 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Goldcorp by 18.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 24,025 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Goldcorp by 10.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 65,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Goldcorp in the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldcorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,690,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,647,000 after buying an additional 669,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GG stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. Goldcorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 159.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 136.84%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Goldcorp Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

GG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Goldcorp in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie downgraded Goldcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldcorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Goldcorp Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and copper deposits. Its principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

