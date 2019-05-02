Baxter International Inc (BAX) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Baxter International by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $120,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 38,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $2,940,443.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,676.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,221. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $76.37. 18,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

