Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $726,000 Stake in Aptinyx Inc (APTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aptinyx by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 386,018 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Aptinyx by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Aptinyx during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Leerink Swann dropped their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Aptinyx Inc has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $131.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.44.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

