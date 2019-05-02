Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,658,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,453,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,120,000 after purchasing an additional 116,128 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $58.22.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $307,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,599. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $69,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,437 shares of company stock worth $10,815,740 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

