Bank of America Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NUS stock traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.49. The stock had a trading volume of 54,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $88.68.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 823.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.