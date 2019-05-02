Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.64 Million Position in Changyou.Com Ltd (CYOU)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,657 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Changyou.Com were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 520,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 197,383 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Changyou.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYOU opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.69. Changyou.Com Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $22.27.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $123.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.15 million. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Changyou.Com Ltd will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYOU. ValuEngine raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

