Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 11,919 Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (STM)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,369 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 44,419 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,663 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STM opened at $18.33 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics NV has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.81.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

