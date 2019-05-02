Bank of America Corp (BAC) Holdings Boosted by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 127,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.98.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $313.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.24 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $3,859,934.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,254,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

