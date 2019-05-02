Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 287,128 Shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,923,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,128 shares during the period. Ctrip.Com International makes up 2.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.09% of Ctrip.Com International worth $2,093,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRP. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Trilogy Global Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Global Advisors LP now owns 1,429,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 555,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

CTRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nomura increased their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ctrip.Com International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.36.

NASDAQ:CTRP opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $51.91.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 4.05%. Equities analysts predict that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ctrip.Com International Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

