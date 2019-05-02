Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,656,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $533,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $163,502,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 857.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 746,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,892,000 after acquiring an additional 668,190 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24,167.7% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 382,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 381,366 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $40,212,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 686,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,257,000 after acquiring an additional 320,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley H. Stein sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $704,766.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,371.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Jr. Howe bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.50 per share, with a total value of $50,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,308. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,277. 15.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $129.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $89.48 and a 12 month high of $133.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 31.60%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

