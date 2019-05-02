Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AYTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Northland Securities set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aytu Bioscience and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

AYTU stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 165,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,469. Aytu Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 5.12.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.37). Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 95.52% and a negative net margin of 217.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aytu Bioscience will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYTU. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aytu Bioscience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

