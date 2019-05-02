Axos Financial (AX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point cut shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AX. ValuEngine cut Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Axos Financial from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,326. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $45.18.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $155.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AX. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

