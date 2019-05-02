Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Stake Lessened by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 51.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,773 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Avon Products were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avon Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,763,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Avon Products by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,540,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,788,000 after buying an additional 3,740,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avon Products by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,788,000 after buying an additional 3,740,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avon Products by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,003,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,609,000 after buying an additional 1,653,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Avon Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,588,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avon Products alerts:

Shares of AVP opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.21. Avon Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.41.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered Avon Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/avon-products-inc-avp-stake-lessened-by-virtu-financial-llc.html.

Avon Products Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP).

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.