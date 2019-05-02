Autoliv Inc. (ALV) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Autoliv in a research report issued on Sunday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.30 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.96.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $67.26 and a 12 month high of $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 34.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $122,971.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,883.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.31%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

