Atomera (ATOM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

ATOM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.56. 18,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,646. Atomera has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.99.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atomera will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 25,293 shares during the period. Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 116,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 32,526 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

