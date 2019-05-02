ATN Hits Market Capitalization of $4.07 Million (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. ATN has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $68,673.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000883 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Hotbit, RightBTC and Allcoin. During the last seven days, ATN has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00416059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00974758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00181009 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00001351 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official website is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io

ATN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE, RightBTC and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

