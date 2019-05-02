Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWW. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 33,598 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 130,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 389.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 71,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $45.69 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $53.06.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

