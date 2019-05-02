ATLANT (ATL) Market Cap Reaches $1.00 Million

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $512.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00427167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00957394 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00179584 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00001343 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT’s launch date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

