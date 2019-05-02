Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 20,091 Shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (RST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rosetta Stone were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RST. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in Rosetta Stone during the 4th quarter worth $10,613,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rosetta Stone during the 3rd quarter worth $4,559,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rosetta Stone during the 4th quarter worth $3,686,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rosetta Stone by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,249,000 after buying an additional 170,751 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rosetta Stone by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,901,000 after buying an additional 51,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RST. ValuEngine upgraded Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

In other news, Director David Nierenberg sold 35,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $839,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas C. Gaehde sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $58,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $1,979,388. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RST opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $591.38 million, a PE ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 0.19. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $44.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 20,091 Shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (RST)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/assenagon-asset-management-s-a-purchases-20091-shares-of-rosetta-stone-inc-rst.html.

Rosetta Stone Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST).

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.