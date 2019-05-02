Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZPN. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $120.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.60. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $124.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.38 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.25% and a return on equity of 76.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 3,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total transaction of $368,631.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,865.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $121,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,788 shares of company stock worth $2,215,572. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 136,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,996,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,965,000 after acquiring an additional 362,193 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 565,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,830,000 after acquiring an additional 28,091 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

