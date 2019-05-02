Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Celgene were worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in Celgene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,955,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Celgene by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 342,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,938,000 after buying an additional 92,209 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Celgene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,396,000. Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Celgene by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CELG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Celgene from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.41.

NASDAQ CELG opened at $95.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $95.44.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 125.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ernest Mario bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $2,048,347.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

